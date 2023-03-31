BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MYD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 11,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,273. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.