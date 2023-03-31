BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackLine worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,260 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $366,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,756.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716 in the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

BL stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. 241,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,651. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

