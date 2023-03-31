BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.82. BlackBerry shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3,633,820 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

