BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.97 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 7,918,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,150 shares of company stock worth $68,017. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,727,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 106,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.