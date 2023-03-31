Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

BKH opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

