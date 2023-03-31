BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.23 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and $569,039.95 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004540 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001530 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,890,577 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

