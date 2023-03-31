Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $33.35 million and approximately $71,705.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00151238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00072588 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003593 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

