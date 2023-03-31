Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $124.07 on Exchanges (BCH)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $124.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $124.07 or 0.00433565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,639.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00125601 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029955 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,351,825 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

BCH/USD price chart by TradingView

