Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $124.07 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $124.07 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $124.07 or 0.00433565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,639.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00125601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,351,825 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.