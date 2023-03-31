Bitcoin (BTC) Hits Market Cap of $544.08 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28,142.88 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $544.08 billion and approximately $20.21 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00433630 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00126615 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029274 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,332,912 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
