Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

BIOR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,686. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. Biora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $33.75.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,089,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,165 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.