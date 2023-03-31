BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.33% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

BNTX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

BNTX stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.06. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,388 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 200.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

