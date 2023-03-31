BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short Acquires 40,800 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioAtla Stock Down 2.0 %

BCAB stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioAtla Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BCAB. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Friday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.