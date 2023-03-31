Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 1,523,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,565,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $890.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 34.55%. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 602,566 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,298,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

