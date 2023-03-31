Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 983,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,236. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Big Lots by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

