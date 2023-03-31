BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Purchases A$58,371.00 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$58.37 ($38.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,371.00 ($38,914.00).
BHP Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
About BHP Group
