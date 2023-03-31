BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Purchases A$58,371.00 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$58.37 ($38.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,371.00 ($38,914.00).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

