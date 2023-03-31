BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Up 2%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 428 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.25). 849,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 611,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.15).

BH Macro Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.74. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,107.14 and a beta of -0.20.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

