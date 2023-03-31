BetterWealth LLC Sells 75 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,814,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $642.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

