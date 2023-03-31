Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $57.95 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0896 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

