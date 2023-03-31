Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Activity

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $461,074.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,761.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $77.69. 1,189,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

