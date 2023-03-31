Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) versus Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Critical Review

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -152.21% -108.29% -68.46% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Hesai Group has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.69%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

81.0% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Hesai Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 6.49 -$153.38 million ($0.49) -2.82 Hesai Group $174.37 million 11.14 N/A N/A N/A

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Berkshire Grey on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

