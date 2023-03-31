Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 28th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Berkshire Grey

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.40 in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.