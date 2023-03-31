Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 515 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

