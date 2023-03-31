Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,249 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

