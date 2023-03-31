Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $525,000 in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,560,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135,588 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 546.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 115,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SMMD opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

