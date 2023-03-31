Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $315.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

