Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

MAR opened at $162.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

