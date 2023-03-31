Belinda Rowe Purchases 8,600 Shares of Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Rating) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,996.80 ($19,997.87).

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.