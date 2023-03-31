Belinda Rowe Purchases 8,600 Shares of Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) Stock

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW – Get Rating) insider Belinda Rowe acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,996.80 ($19,997.87).
Temple & Webster Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56.
Temple & Webster Group Company Profile
