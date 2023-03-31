Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 147,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

BELFB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 662,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,579. The stock has a market cap of $463.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.