Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading Down 3.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Beach Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2444 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

