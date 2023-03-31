Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Trading Down 3.6%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.66.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2444 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.
