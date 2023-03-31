BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Increased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after buying an additional 1,198,271 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Price Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.