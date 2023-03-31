Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 44,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $315.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average of $285.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

