Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,360 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Copart worth $25,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after buying an additional 1,263,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after buying an additional 89,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after buying an additional 734,310 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $73.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

