Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 755 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 2.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 574,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,973,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

