Baskin Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 312,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AQN opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.