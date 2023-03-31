Baskin Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,524 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $381.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

