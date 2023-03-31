Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $48.95 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. TFI International accounts for approximately 5.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of TFI International worth $48,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TFII opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.