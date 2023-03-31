Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BCE by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 96,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC raised their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Trading Up 0.9 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. BCE’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

