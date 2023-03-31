Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Basf Price Performance

BAS stock opened at €47.90 ($51.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.40, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.87 and a 200-day moving average of €47.56. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12-month high of €55.52 ($59.70).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

