Barclays Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $13.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

CCL opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

