BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

