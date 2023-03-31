Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $88.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.72. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

