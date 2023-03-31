Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,510,464 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510,464 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 42,095 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.05. 4,782,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,175. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

