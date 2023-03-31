Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,248,162 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,248,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Baidu worth $39,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth $39,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

