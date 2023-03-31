Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $35,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,396. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

