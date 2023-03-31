Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $167.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.88.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $153.82 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.