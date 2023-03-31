Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.45. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$24.09 and a one year high of C$33.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

