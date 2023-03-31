B. Riley Cuts Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target to $3.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

REKR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.08.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rekor Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,917 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.