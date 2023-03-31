Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.14.
AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.