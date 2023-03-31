Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,144. The company’s 50 day moving average is $358.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.96. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

