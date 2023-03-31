Autus Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 24,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,041. The firm has a market cap of $531.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $105.61 and a twelve month high of $176.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

